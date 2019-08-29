EBPA to Host Fundraiser Concert

The Emmitsburg Business & Professionals Association (EBPA) met Thursday, August 15, 2019, for a quarterly breakfast at the Carriage House Inn in Emmitsburg. Guest Speaker Nancy McCormick, the City of Taneytown’s Economic Development and Mainstreet Manager, energetically shared her experience and advice about economic development, marketing, signage, and attracting businesses to Emmitsburg.

The EBPA will host a live concert fundraiser featuring The Reagan Years band on September 14, 2019, at the Vigilant Hose Company’s Event Center at 17701 Creamery Road in Emmitsburg. For concert tickets, visit eventbrite.com to purchase online. For more information about EBPA, visit www.emmitsburgbusiness.com.

Nancy McCormick (pictured front center), the City of Taneytown’s Economic Development and Mainstreet Manager, gave an up-beat and informative presentation to members of the EBPA during the group’s quarterly breakfast.