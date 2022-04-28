Dynamic Automotive Opens in Emmitsburg

Deb Abraham Spalding

Adam Trawick of Sabillasville jumped at the opportunity to move from the New Market Dynamic Automotive location, where he worked as an auto technician, to become the manager at the new Dynamic Automotive location on Creamery Way (formerly His Place) in Emmitsburg.

Trawick has been working on cars “since he could hold a wrench.” As a teenager, he built his first car behind his dad’s shed, so he had something to drive, a gray 1979 Mustang.

To gain auto repair experience, he worked at various auto shops in Frederick while in high school. Then, he attended Lincoln Tech to earn his certificate in auto repair. Today, he’s a master certified ASE technician with a Maryland State Inspection license. Transmissions, brakes, and more, Trawick prides himself on being a pretty good diagnostic technician. He said, “I like a problem. I like to see if I can fix it.”

Trawick is joined by Gwen Delauter, Jesse Johnson, Dennis Smith, and Brady McKenzie (student) to provide any, and all, general auto repair, to include anything from tire repairs to engine replacements and advanced diagnostics.

“The community is awesome. I’ve gotten to know the businesses and I’m a fan. The community and first responders are important, and we support them,” said Trawick.

There are five locations of Dynamic Automotive: New Market, Urbana, Libertytown, Emmitsburg, and Frederick.

Dynamic Automotive has earned Frederick Magazine “Best of Frederick” designations for several years.

Dynamic’s hours are 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers can schedule service online at www.dynamicautomotive.net/emmitsburg/or by calling 301-447-2800. Night drop is available.

Pictured are Jesse Johnson, Gwen Delauter, and Adam Trawick of Dynamic Automotive in Emmitsburg.