Dunkin’ Unveils First Next-Generation Restaurant in Emmitsburg

People who live and work in Emmitsburg can run on Dunkin’ faster and more conveniently than ever before, as the brand officially opened the doors to its first next-generation restaurant in Emmitsburg on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Located at 103 Silo Hill Parkway, the next-generation restaurant offers Emmitsburg Dunkin’s store-of-the-future experience, with a modern atmosphere and new and innovative technologies and design elements.

At 8:00 a.m. on October 18, Dunkin’ franchisee network GN Southwestern, LLC celebrated the new store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs.

The new restaurant features a modern look that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant, and engaging environment for guests to enjoy their favorite Dunkin’ offerings. Complete with a new, warmer interior color palette, the restaurant also offers comfortable guest seating, atmospheric lighting, and a convenient, contactless drive-thru. Other exciting elements of the store include:

Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system, serving eight consistently cold beverages, such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee, and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

Dunkin’ on Demand: With fully-integrated digital kiosks, guests will be able to choose to order with or without the help of a crew member. Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so members of the DD Perks® Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.

Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ will be a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25 percent more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

Open daily from 4:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., the 1,500-square-foot restaurant employs approximately 15 crew members and offers free Wi-Fi.

Dottie Davis of Emmitsburg posted on Facebook on October 18, “Guess who was their first customer? Frank and me,” with a photo of Dunkin’s coffee and to-go bag.

