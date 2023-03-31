Dr. Mike is Retiring



(left) Dr. Mike’s handicap-accessible office at 9 E. Main Street is in the old Knights of Columbus building in Emmitsburg’s Town Square, which had been the Guild for the canonization effort of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton.

Courtesy Photo

Dr. Mike and his wife and office manager, Jane.

Photo by Grace Eyler

Dr. Michael Hargadon of Dha Dentistry in Emmitsburg has been a dentist for 39 years, 16 of which have been in Emmitsburg. His handicap-accessible office at 9 E. Main Street is in the old Knights of Columbus building in Emmitsburg’s Town Square, which had been the Guild for the canonization effort of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton. He often said he was “working within a relic.” He and his wife and office manager, Jane, are considered traditional Catholics, in that they regularly attend the Latin Mass. They also belong to the 3rd Order of the Canons Regular of New Jerusalem.

Dr. Mike graduated from the University of Maryland’s Dental School in 1983. His practice consists of local residents, a group of referrals through The Seton Center, and patients from his prior offices in East Baltimore, West Baltimore, and Eldersburg, who followed him to Emmitsburg. He has also traveled abroad to do missionary dentistry in India, Tanzania, Peru, and Haiti.

Prior to going into dentistry, he worked as a microbiologist, receiving his master’s degree from the University of Maryland’s Dental School’s Microbiology Department. His microbiology training has been a great base in managing healthcare offices.

He has also had political interests. In an effort to maintain and guard against the erosion of our constitutionally protected liberties, he ran for offices: Lieutenant Governor—Maryland Constitution Party 2010, House of Representatives—Maryland’s 7th Congressional District as a Republican, 2008 vs. Elijah Cummings, and Frederick County’s Republican Central Committee.

Dr. Mike expresses thanks to all the residents of Northern Frederick County, but is steadfast, “It is time for me to fold up.” He feels he has been blessed with a great profession: dentistry. “Dentistry has been, to me, a blend of art, healthcare, and business. I know I love my patients because, for most days, my schedule is a list of my friends. While I have been fortunate to know many of my patients personally, others may have just known me as ‘the other dentist in Emmitsburg.’”

After selling the building at 9 East Main Street, Dr. Mike will walk away from his Emmitsburg office on or about July 1, 2023. His license will expire, and he will retire from the practice of dentistry.