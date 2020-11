Pack 270, Troop 270B, Troop 270G, and Crew 270 proudly announce their Scouting for Food on November 7, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Please leave a labeled bag at the curb (curbside pickup only available within Thurmont town limits). You can also drop off your donation at Thurmont Weis Markets Commuter Lot (next to McDonald’s) or the Scout House on Elm Street.

For more information, please email food@troop270.com.