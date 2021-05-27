D&L Auction Barn Offers Unique Consignment Service

Deb Abraham Spalding

Dan and LuAnn Moser welcome your consignments at the D&L Auction Barn, located at 17319 North Seton Avenue in the former Emmitsburg Auction Service location. Formerly located in Mountaindale, the couple outgrew that location and fully moved to the new space at LuAnn’s parent’s former Emmitsburg Auction Service location.

D&L provides a walk-in consignment shop and online Facebook auction service. For consignment customers, drop your items during operating hours. You will be given a lot number, and D&L will sell the items for a 35 percent commission. After the items sell, D&L will mail you a check.

The shop is open Fridays and Mondays, from 12:00-6:00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 12:00-3:00 p.m.

“DnL Sale-Barn” is the Facebook page where the Mosers host three auctions per week: a main auction, a box-lot auction, and a coin auction.

What can you consign with D&L? Dan said, “Anything legal,” but further explained that VHS tapes, paints, chemicals, stuffed animals, some electronics, and other obviously non-transferrable items are not accepted.

D&L will even pick-up from your house! They provide estate clean-outs and estate auctions. Call now to talk to Dan at 301-788-9946 to form a consignment plan and visit www.dnlauctionbarn.com for more information.

Courtesy Photo

Pictured are LuAnn and Dan Moser, proprietors of D&L Auction Barn in Emmitsburg.