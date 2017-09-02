Lydia Spalding

Located in the Smithsburg area (near Waynesboro and Ringgold), amidst the sweeping fields of Rinehart’s Orchard, you’ll find a quiet farmhouse where Greta Gray of Critter Care and Grooming by Greta operates a pet spa for dog boarding and grooming. Do you need a pet-free vacation? Does your dog need a spa day? Greta can help!

Greta discovered her passion for taking care of animals four years ago, when she started working at Main Street Groomers, blow drying and grooming the animals. She recently turned her yard and back porch into her own “doggy spa,” where she is able to accommodate up to six or seven dogs at one time for boarding, and a solid rotation of dogs for grooming.

In addition to the grooming area, heated and air-conditioned sheds and fencing provide dog runs and comfortable shelter. Canine guests that are being boarded will enjoy playing in the yard, going on walks for exercise, and an occasional swim in a pool. Greta even accommodates dogs that don’t play well with others, with separate play yards and separate kennels.

Dogs don’t have to sign up to be boarded to get groomed, and vice-versa. Grooming canine clients are treated with a bath, a haircut or trim, a blow dry, an ear cleaning, and a pedicure (claw clipping). Don’t have a dog? No worries. Greta also cares for cats and other critters by doing pet checks in homes in the Waynesboro, Smithsburg, Emmitsburg, Sabillasville, Thurmont, Cascade, Fairfield, or Blue Ridge Summit areas. Owners can bring their canine kid over to Greta’s for doggie play-days while they work, or Greta can stop by to give a much-needed potty and play break in your home.

So, next time you are dreaming of your much-needed vacation, or your dog needs a bath, don’t hesitate to call Critter Care by Greta! Call 240-367-0035 and see her ad on page 32 for more information.

Greta Gray is shown with Ivy (owner Debbie Mouer), and her own Rottweilers Shay, Kumho.