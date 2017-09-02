Come Out to the Job Fair

Are you looking for a job? Would you like to change career paths? Mark you calendar for the Job Fair on October 9, 2017, from 1:00-4:00 p.m., at Mother Seton School in Emmitsburg. Meet employers, network with others, show off your skills, and more. The event is sponsored by Seton Center, Mount St. Mary’s University, and Frederick County Workforce Services. View the advertisement for more information on page 30.