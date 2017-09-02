Class of 2018 CHS Safe & Sane Events

Support the Catoctin High School Class of 2018 Safe & Sane by coming out for their upcoming September fundraising events, including a Sportsman Raffle & Dinner on September 16, at the Emmitsburg Fire Hall; Dining for Dollars on September 1 at Roy Rogers in Thurmont and September 25 at Rocky’s Pizza in Thurmont (AYCE pizza, salad, and soda). View the advertisement on page 17 for ticket prices and more contact information.
