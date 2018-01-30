Church Spotlight Catoctin Episcopal Parish – Harriet Chapel

by Theresa Dardanell

I recently visited the Catoctin Episcopal Parish, more commonly known as Harriet Chapel. I asked some of the members to tell me what is special about their church. Their responses were: “a welcoming community…a most loving church…members who are very close…one big family…wonderful incredible hearts.”

I’m sure that’s the reason that, along with people who live in the area, members travel from Gaithersburg, Mount Pleasant, Myersville, and Frederick in Maryland, as well as Waynesboro in Pennsylvania, to attend Sunday services.

“We have an emphasis on scripture and prayer in our worship. To enhance our prayer lives, we make and give away Anglican prayer beads that have been requested by people all over the world, and we have a prayer team that prays for anyone in need. We have Bible study and there is a Bible challenge, where I challenge parishioners to read all of one of the Gospels during Advent. This year, everyone read the Gospel of Luke and The Book of Acts. Everyone who finished reading is invited to my house for a reception and discussion,” said Pastor Sally Joyner Giffen.

Catoctin Episcopal Parish-Harriet Chapel is located in the village of Catoctin Furnace, which is three miles south of Thurmont. Catoctin Furnace Iron Works, originally known as Johnson furnace, began iron-making operations in 1776. As the numbers of workers and their families in the area grew, the owner of Catoctin Furnace donated land for a meeting house, completed in 1828. Services were originally led by a Moravian Minister. After the furnace was torn down, the stones from the stacks were used in the construction of the beautiful arches in the church, as well as the walls of the office area. In 1833, the church became a mission church of the Frederick All Saints’ Episcopal Church until 1921, when it became a separate parish. Some of the interesting facts from the website are: Harriet Chapel is named after Harriet McPherson Brien, who was the wife of the owner of the furnace when the church was constructed; Harriet died in April 1827, prior to the construction being completed; Several presidents have worshiped at Harriet Chapel, including Lyndon B. Johnson, Gerald Ford, and Jimmy Carter; Catoctin Episcopal Parish – Harriet Chapel is the only Episcopal Church located in Northern Frederick County.

The church maintains a beautiful memorial garden that provides a place for reflection, inspiration, and reassurance. A plaque inside the church lists the names of the church members interred in the garden.

Parishioners are very involved in community outreach activities. Pastor Sally, who is also the manager of the Thurmont Food Bank, a non-profit ministry of the Thurmont Ministerium, said that most of the members are involved in some way with this activity. They donate food, supplies, and funds; help with deliveries; and distribute food when the food bank is open. In addition, the parishioners provide Christmas gifts for families and senior citizens who might otherwise go without; donate “back to school” supplies for students in the area; send Christmas cards to inmates at the Frederick detention center; and organize Bingo parties at Montevue Assisted Living.

One of the favorite outreach activities is participation in the Thurmont Ministerium summer lunch program for students in the Catoctin feeder area. Each participating church provides lunch, along with games, arts, and crafts, for one week during the summer. All of this community service is given by the approximately one hundred families in the parish.

Special events are held throughout the year. “Peaceful Thursdays,” which began with the first Thursday in October, ends on February 1. Everyone in the community was invited to bring a lunch to eat while watching a video and relaxing with coloring books and markers.

A Mutual Support Group for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one will be held the second Thursday of the month in February, March, April, and May, from noon-1:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring a lunch or something to share.

Fundraisers held by the church not only provide needed funds, but also bring the community together. In partnership with the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, they participate in the Spring in the Village and Christmas in the Village. Sarah’s Garden Social is held during the Spring event. Flowers, plants, homemade baked goods, and food are sold. Christmas items along with baked goods and food are available during the Christmas event. Craft vendors are invited to participate in both events, as well as the extremely popular Yard Sale/Fall Fest event, which is held the weekend of Colorfest. Spring in the Village will be held May 5-6, 2018, and Christmas in the Village will be on December 1, 2018.

Two services with communion are held each Sunday. The 8:00 a.m. traditional service uses the Rite 1 liturgy, and traditional hymns are sung with organ accompaniment. The music at the 10:30 a.m. contemporary service (Rite 2) is accompanied by organ and guitar.

The choir sings on special occasions, but they practice every week and help lead the congregation in song during the weekly services.

Sunday school for all ages is held during the 10:30 a.m. service, and children are brought to the sanctuary for Holy Communion.

Newcomers are invited to participate in all the activities and services. The church is located at 12625 Catoctin Furnace Road in Thurmont. For more information, please call 301-271-4554 or visit the website at www.harrietchapel.com.

Photo by Theresa Dardanell

Pastor Sally Joyner Giffin and members of the Catoctin Episcopal Parish – Harriet Chapel.