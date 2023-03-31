Catoctin Mountain Motorsports and Thirty 4 Detailing Come to Thurmont

Photos Courtesy of Main Street Thurmont

Welcome Kenny Vanover, owner of Catoctin Mountain Motorsports, and Aaron Reckley, owner of Thirty 4 Detailing. Catoctin Mountain Motorsports is a full-service auto repair shop for all types of vehicles, motorcycles, and ATVs. Thirty 4 Detailing is a full-service car detailing service. Both businesses are located at 7702 Roddy Road, along Rt. 15 North. There is also U-Haul Rental. Catoctin Mountain Motorsports and Thirty 4 Detailing held an open house on Saturday, March 25. Special thanks to D&J Auto Body, Sweet Sarah’s Eats & Treats, 99.9 WFRE, Thurmont Paving, and all who attended to welcome the new businesses