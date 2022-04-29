Catoctin High School Presents State Fair

Evan & Stephanie Felmet, CHS Music/Drama Directors

Over the weekend of April 8 and 9, 2022, Catoctin High School’s (CHS) drama program put on three shows of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s, State Fair. The three shows were attended by over 600 people from across the Catoctin community and beyond.

Part of the draw was the involvement of more than 40 cast and crew members in the show. There were also live animals, provided by FFA students, that were carried across the stage during the musical number “Our State Fair.”

Students performed in front of a beautiful six-piece background, depicting the fair that had been painstakingly painted over many months by art teacher, Laura Day, and her students.

Before each show, the drama students partnered with students in Catoctin’s thriving FFA program to put on a carnival in and around the school’s cafeteria.

In the weeks leading up to the show, students from the Catoctin feeder elementary schools had received flyers in their take-home folders, letting them know about the event, and families turned up in droves during each carnival. Ring toss, petting zoo, dime toss, bingo, pony rides, face painting, and a fortune telling booth were only a few of the exciting attractions offered to visiting families. One particularly popular spot was the flush tank, where CHS staff members were soaked with ice-cold water if their students could hit the target. Some of those staff included Principal Clements, Assistant Principal Lininger, Drama Director Evan Felmet, and English Teacher Olivia Aungst. Many high school students spent their tickets ensuring their favorite staff members were drenched multiple times, leaving them shivering but smiling.

Overall, the venture was a great success for both the drama program and the FFA, raising much-needed funds for next year’s endeavors.

Photos by Mike Miller

(above) The cast welcomes the audience with the song, “Our State Fair.”

(above) The hard working crew members of State Fair.

(above The directors pose during the carnival with CHS alumni (and former thespians) Addi Eyler, Sophia DeGennaro, and Joe Hawkins.

(Above) Justin Clair jumps clear over Amelia Phillips as the cast performs “All I Owe Ioway.”

(above) Drama Director Evan Felmet gets soaked in the flush tank.