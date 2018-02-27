Catoctin-Ettes Offer Free Baton Twirling Course

The Catoctin-Ettes, Inc. will again be hosting its free introductory baton twirling course, set to begin on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Classes will be held at the Emmitsburg Elementary School gym from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

The course is taught in a series of five classes, which are geared for the beginner twirler (ages five and up), by experienced teachers.

This is a great way to determine your child’s interest and talent for baton twirling with no costs whatsoever, no obligations, and no commitments.

Batons are loaned free of charge for classtime. Graduation certificates are presented at the last class of the set.

Baton twirling is an exciting and ever-growing sport for both girls and boys. This course is a refreshing way to learn about marching and twirling in a fun atmosphere.

For more information or to register for the free baton twirling course, please email DONITO@aol.com or call 240-405-2604.