Catoctin-Ettes Now Accepting Registration for Color Guard Members

The Catoctin-Ettes are now accepting registration for color guard members for the competition guard. This guard will compete in August through September, using a variety of equipment, including rifles, flags, and sabres.

This is a great opportunity for those who once performed with high school, indoor guard, or winter guard groups to gain experience in dance and color guard arts on the competition floor. They are also accepting those who are interested in marching with the honor guard in this exciting and thrilling activity.

There are also open positions for the parade color guard as well. This consists of marching corps and color guard drill routines.

For more information or to register, please call 240-405-2604 or email DONITO@aol.com.