The Catoctin Area FFA Alumni & Supporters Livestock Show & Sale for market goat, beef, sheep and swine will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at The Eyler Stables, located at 141 Emmitsburg Road in Thurmont, managed by Wolfe Agricultural Auctions.

The Livestock Show will be held at 9:00 a.m., with awards presentation at 6:30 p.m. and the livestock sale beginning at 7:00 p.m. Please come out to the livestock show and sale and support our 4-H and FFA youth exhibitors.

On Sunday, September 12, the Dairy Goat & Dairy Cattle show will begin at 9:00 a.m., and the Decorated Animal Contest will be held at noon.

The Log-Sawing Contest will also be held on Sunday, September 12, at 1:00 p.m., which will have women’s, men’s, and children’s divisions. There will be various food vendors available to purchase food on Saturday and Sunday.

Next year’s Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show will be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 9-11, 2022. Exhibits can include any item that has been made since the 2019 Community Show, except for baked products and any perishable items.

“The Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show has been bringing our Thurmont & Emmitsburg communities together since 1957. Please continue to support our local agriculture and area businesses who have advertised in our past Community Show booklets. We thank these organizations who sponsor our annual Community Show: Thurmont Grange, Catoctin FFA Chapter, Catoctin Area FFA Alumni & Supporters, Maryland State Grange, and the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board. Next year, we look forward to bringing back the largest Community Show in the State of Maryland.”