Catoctin-Aires Twirling Corps Captures Title

The Catoctin-Aires Twirling Corps has captured the title of Advanced Majorette Corps under the sanction of the Capital Area Marching Association. The championship contest was held in October 2019 at the Hagerstown Junior College Sports Complex.

The group has earned the title consecutively for many years though this year they have won with over a 100-point margin from the second place competitor. In addition to the advanced group title, the marching group also won first place for its Complimentary Unit and Tiny Tot section, as well as achieving the highest point value for its seniors, juniors, and juvenile twirling units.

Each leader of the group was named the top advanced leader in group competition. Receiving medals for this prestigious award were Lily Marquette as Tiny Tot Leader; Katie Gaffigan, Juvenile Leader; Rachel Bechler, Junior Leader; and Kelly Reed, Senior Leader.

During individual competition, Katie Gaffigan earned the title of Miss C.A.M.A. for her three-part performance in the beginner 10-12 division. India Mitchell won in the Novice 10-12 division. Both girls competed in modeling, twirling, and strutting to be determined the all-around winner of their respective divisions. They received their divisional championship trophy, crown and sash.

Miss Caitlyn Purdum was recognized by the Catoctin-Aires as the year’s Most Valuable Player for having worked in three of the five competing sections of the group.

For more information about the group or for registration for the upcoming season, please contact Donna Landsperger at donito@aol.com.

Free Twirling Classes: Contact The Catoctin-Ettes, Inc. for information about its free twirling classes, set to begin January 27, 2020, from 6:45-7:30 p.m. at Emmitsburg Elementary School. It’s not too late to join the fun! Contact Donna Landsperger at DONITO@aol.com or 301-271-4326.