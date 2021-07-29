Carnivals, Festivals & Other Signs of Normalcy Return

James Rada Jr.

Like old friends that we haven’t seen in a while but are now beginning to, familiar events are once again happening in Northern Frederick County.

Carnivals and festivals that were canceled last year are taking place this year. Pools and venues that were closed last year are open this year. And everyone is elated to see this long-awaited trend back to normalcy.

Emmitsburg Heritage Day and the Guardian Hose Company carnival were among the events that went off without a hitch this year.

“We were able to do it, and the community came out and supported us,” said Wayne Stackhouse, Guardian Hose Company president.

He was pleased with the turnout, although the carnival was one day less this year. Still, it was a big improvement over having no carnival—and no fundraiser for the fire company—last year.

“When you take away the biggest fundraiser we have, it hurts the company,” Stackhouse said.

The Emmitsburg Heritage Day Committee had to make its decision about the community event while many restrictions were still in place, although things were improving.

“It was an optimistic decision, similar to the one we made last year,” said committee member Jennifer Joy.

The Heritage Day Committee consists of Lions, Sons of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and is supported by the whole community through donations. “We figured that even if restrictions stayed or were imposed, we could still have an abbreviated event. So, we planned for the whole event and, if necessary, were prepared to abbreviate it to just an evening entertainment and the annual fireworks like we did last year.”

The fireworks would have needed to happen, regardless of whether the rest of the event happened because the committee had to pay half of the show cost in December, and it was non-refundable.

Meanwhile, the biggest area event to come is Colorfest in October, and planning is happening for that event, which will bring somewhere around 100,000 people to Thurmont over the weekend.

“We are all systems go,” said Colorfest President Carol Robertson.

Without Colorfest happening last year, the $20,000 in annual donations Colorfest, Inc. makes directly to the community didn’t happen. This included scholarships and the Christmas dinner donations the group makes to the Thurmont Food Bank. Also, churches and organizations that use the event as their major fundraiser for the year didn’t get that income.

Robertson expects the turnout for Colorfest to be great this year. The vendors are excited to attend, and people want to get out.

“When we made the decision to go ahead with it, I had people come up and hug me in the store,” Robertson said. “It was missed, and I think it will be well attended.”

