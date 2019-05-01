Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs.

Emitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of US 15) — Under construction.

Seton Village — The applicant is seeking planning commission approval of a subdivision plat to convert two condominium units into two recorded lots. The planning commission approved the plan unanimously, and the plan is awaiting signatures.

Emmitsburg Distillery (East Emmitsburg Industrial Park II Lot 4) — An updated improvement plan has been submitted and reviewed. The town engineer and staff will meet with the developer again to discuss.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — The site plan for review has been approved. The improvement plan is pending.

Mount St. Mary’s University E Wing Improvements (South Seton Avenue) — Updated Plans, including lighting plans, have been received and reviewed. They are awaiting signatures.

St. Joseph Church (North Seton Avenue) — The planning commission unanimously approved the improvement plan for the installation of a ramp that meets ADA standards.

Rainbow Lake Parking Lot — The project is being reviewed by Frederick County.

Emmit Ridge — The town engineer and town staff are reviewing the sketch plat. There is an ongoing discussion regarding the setback requirements.

Development Pipeline/Applicant Interest

Frailey Property Annexation — A potential developer is interested in developing the portion of the property within the town boundary before annexing and developing the rest of the property.

Rodney McNair Property Annexation — Town staff is awaiting an annexation application.