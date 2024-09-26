BusinessBriefs

Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and developments coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of US 15) — Under construction. Passed the most recent county inspection of onsite footers. Awaiting formal request for partial bond release.

Seton Village — The town is awaiting signatures and the fee in-lieu for forest conservation.

MSMU School of Health Professions (South Seton Avenue) — Passed the most recent County inspection.

Village Liquors Plaza Inn (Silo Hill Plaza) — The county extended the grading and stormwater management permits.

Emmitsburg Distillery (East Emmitsburg Industrial Park II Lot 4) — The developer to address the town engineer comments to align plans with Creamery Ct. improvements. The county is currently reviewing improvement plans. Awaiting site plan application for zoning certificate needed for building permit.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — The planning commission tabled the improvement plans. The project engineer to address town engineer’s and planner’s comments. A conditional zoning permit was issued. The developer must pay all tap fees in full to receive approval of improvement plans.

Emmit Ridge — The developer is coordinating with county staff regarding stormwater.

Upcoming

McNair Property — The land survey, which is a required component of the annexation application, has been completed by the property owner.