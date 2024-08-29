BusinessBriefs

Thurmont New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and development coming to Thurmont:

Subdivisions

Hammaker Hills, Phase 1 (Woodland Avenue) — 36 single-family lots recorded, built, and sold. Final site work to be completed.

Hammaker Hills, Phase 2 (Westview Drive) — 22 single-family lots in R-2; Final Plat approved; site work underway.

Mechanicstown, LLC — (Emmitsburg Road) — Final Plat conditionally approved for 31 single-family lots in R-2/ ARP.

Mountain Brooke (Emmitsburg Road) — Final Plat conditionally approved for 11 single-family lots in R-2/ ARP.

Leal Homes (Eyler Road) — Preliminary Plat to create 6 single-family lots in ARP using clustering subdivision regulations; third party review of stormwater management plan.

Simmer’s Property — Contract purchaser, Cross & Company, held a public meeting at the Thurmont Library on June 27, 2024, to discuss potential development plans, but has not officially submitted for Town review.

* No activity on Oak Forest Concept Plan

Site Plans

Thurmont Bank Building — Final Site Plan approved; interior building redevelopment, 3 Commercial Spaces and 9 Apartment Units. Under construction.

Thurmont Business Park, Lot 1 — Goodwill store; 17,850-square-foot building – under construction.

Michael & Holly Late — Preliminary Plan, 2 Duplexes, 4 dwellings, in Mixed Use Village-1; continuation requested by applicant.

Sheetz Store — Preliminary Site Plan for re-build of site in General Business, Planning & Zoning Commission conditionally approved March 28, 2024. Final Site Plan approval upon meeting conditions.

Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and developments coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Penny Mart (7 E. Main Street) — Held its grand opening on July 17.

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of US 15) — Awaiting status updates from the developer.

Seton Village — The town is awaiting signatures and the fee in-lieu for forest conservation.

Emmitsburg Distillery (East Emmitsburg Industrial Park II Lot 4) — An updated improvement plan has been reviewed by town staff and comments submitted. The developer needs to address the comments to align the plan with the Creamery Court improvements.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — The improvement plan is under review.

Emmit Ridge — The developer is coordinating with country staff regarding stormwater.

Upcoming

McNair Property — The land survey, which is a required component of the annexation application, has been completed by the property owner.