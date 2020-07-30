Bridge Dedication in Memory of Sgt. Kenneth L. Krom

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, the bridge on Biggs Ford Road over the Monocacy River will be dedicated in memory of Sgt. Kenneth L. Krom who was killed in Vietnam on August 18, 1968. He lived on Sixes Bridge Road and graduated from Emmitsburg High School. Many of his friends are still in the Emmitsburg area. The Emmitsburg Legion and VFW will be presenting and retiring the colors at the dedication.

The dedication will be held at the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company on Frederick Street in Walkersville at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome as we celebrate, remember, and give thanks to one who has given the ultimate sacrifice while serving his country.