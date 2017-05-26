Book Signing to Benefit Creeger House

It’s been a while since Terry Miller visited his hometown, but Thurmont is never far from his thoughts. He will be in town at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2017, to sign copies of his book The Mountain Beyond and to take a walk down memory lane, at the Thurmont Visitors Center on Water Street.

“It’s a memoir of a young boy growing up in small-town America in the 40s and 50s,” Miller said.

He lives in Texas now, but he grew up in Thurmont until he joined the Air Force in 1958. He used to live where the old Creeger Flower Shop used to be located on Old Frederick Road.

“I grew up with a lot of adversity,” Miller said. “I wanted to turn it into something positive. The book has a lot of ponders and life’s lessons learned and humor.”

His purpose in writing this book was to leave something of value that may touch other people, so they, too, can grow through times of trials. Miller’s sense of humor shines throughout the book, as he finds life can be fun in the midst of the troubling times.

It has been six years since Miller visited Thurmont, and he is returning for his 60th class reunion, a member of the Thurmont High School Class of 1957.

“I have a lot of fond memories of Thurmont,” Miller recalled. “I grew up during a time when doors were never locked, one signal light guided traffic, and the one-man police force went to bed at 8:00 p.m.”

Terry’s goal in conducting a book signing while in town for his high school reunion is to not only talk about recapturing life when times were simpler, but to be a part of the Creeger House preservation. He will be donating $5.00 from every book sale to the “Save the Creeger House Fund.”

During his presentation, Miller will be discussing three ways to learn from the past, so you can leave something of value as part of your legacy.

Following his talk, a tour of the Creeger house will be conducted to show the deteriorating condition of the house. People will be able to see first-hand why the historical society is seeking donations to help pay for the needed repairs.

If $30,000 is raised, the Maryland Historical Trust will provide a matching $30,000 grant. The original portion of the house is a log cabin built in the 1920s by Col. John Rouzer, a state senator and Civil War soldier.

As Miller said, “Preservation is a key part of our heritage. Each of us needs to learn from our past, so we can see the value of making our contribution.”