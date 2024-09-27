About the Cover

Cover Photo: Jason and Addelynn Green with their Ayrshire dairy heifers. Jason received 3rd place in the March Calf Class, and Addelyn won Overall Reserved Champion Dairy Heifer.

2024 Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show

Winners of the 68th Annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show, held September 6-8, 2024, at Catoctin High School in Thurmont, are listed below. Many thanks to all the judges, coordinators, performers, and volunteers who led, organized, or contributed to this extraordinary annual community event.

50th Anniversary Recognition of Annual Beef, Sheep, Swine & Market Goat Show & Sale

The 50th Anniversary Recognition of the annual Beef, Sheep, Swine and Market Goat Show & Sale was held on Saturday, September 7, prior to the livestock sale.

Bob Valentine (pictured second from left) was honored for his dedication as the show and sale’s chair since its inception and for the following 49 years.

Pictured on the left is Shelby Green, Livestock Committee member, who presented Bob with a special plaque from the Community Show Committee that honored Bob as Emeritus Vice President of the Community Show. 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz (pictured third from left) presented Bob with an antique handsaw, hand-painted with an agricultural scene by Robin Sharrer. Also recognized were the following exhibitors from the 1974’s first livestockshow and sale: Chip Long (pictured center), representative for his sister, Gwen Long Kuster, Patty Keilholtz Kerns (pictured second from right) and Rodman Myers (pictured far right). Absent was Mike Baust, and additional 1974 exhibitors—now deceased—were Joe Wivell, Dallas McNair, and Harry Swomley. The annual show and sale is sponsored by the Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters, which has been a highlight of the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show for 50 years!

Calvin Sayler, a Catoctin area farmer and Hereford cattle breeder, lived on a farm in Rocky Ridge and was a member of the Catoctin FFA Alumni. He felt very strongly that the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show should have a beef cattle sale.

On September 13, 1974, the first beef cattle sale was held when seven 4-H, Grange, and Catoctin FFA Alumni members exhibited nine cattle. Four of the seven are still living for the 50th Anniversary: Gwen Long Kuster, Patty Keilholtz Kerns, Mike Baust, and Rodman Myers. Three additional exhibitors at the first Livestock Show & Sale were Joe Wivell, Dallas McNair, and Harry Swomley, who are now deceased. Along with Thurmont High School’s Vocational Agriculture teacher, Bill Baker, Rodman Myers helped to start the

Community Show 68 years ago. Bob Valentine, who was in the ninth grade at the time, was the master of ceremonies for the first Community Show program under Bill Baker’s leadership. Bill Baker was the livestock sale’s auctioneer for its first year, while Bob Valentine was the show’s first-year chair and served as chair for the next 49 years. Under Bob’s leadership, both the show and sale expanded over the years with the addition of sheep, swine, and goats. Both Rodman Myers and Bob Valentine have attended all the annual Community Shows over its 68-year history!

This annual event has been a highlight of the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show, the largest community show in the State of Maryland. Thanks to Calvin Sayler for his vision to make this annual Beef, Sheep, Swine and Market Goat Show & Sale a reality!

The 2024 Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show Pet Show was held on Saturday, September 7. There were 26 exhibitors who exhibited 58 pets. The judges were Mary Ann Fisher and Wil Valentine. Many thanks to Dave Harman, Dave Johnston, and Bobby Myers, who all helped with the event.

The Grand Champion winner received a $25 gift card, donated by Tractor Supply Company. The Reserve Grand Champion received a $15 gift card, donated by The Dirty Dawg. Each participant received treats for their animals and also free ice cream cone wooden coins, donated by Roy Rogers. Winners were as follows:

Cat with Prettiest Eyes: 1st—Paula Garman; 2nd—Matt Rice; 3rd—Heather Rice

Cat with the Longest Whiskers: 1st—Paula Garman (7 cm); 2nd—Matt Rice (5 cm)

Pet with the Most Spots: 1st—Matt Rice; 2nd—Sierra Bennett

Largest Pet (by height): 1st—Jennifer Wager; 2nd—Michelle Sanville

Dog with the Waggiest Tail: 1st—Morgan Kolb; 2nd—Sierra Bennett; 3rd—Jennifer Wager

Prettiest Dog – 25 lbs. & under: 1st—Emma Donnelly; 2nd—Caroline Chism; 3rd—Trace Rhinehart

Prettiest Dog – 26 lbs. & over: lst—Morgan Kolb; 2nd—Stacey Flanigan; 3rd—Michelle Sanville

Dog with the Prettiest Eyes: 1st—Stacey Flanigan; 2nd—Emma Donnelly; 3rd—Michelle Sanville

Cutest Pet (other than a cat or dog): 1st—Sierra Bennett

Cutest Cat: 1st—Matt Rice; 2nd—Lisa Rice; 3rd—Heather Rice

Smallest Pet: 1st—Heather Rice; 2nd—Trace Rhinehart

Best Costumed Pet: 1st—Charlotte Donnelly; 2nd—Morgan Kolb; 3rd—Megan Clark

Most Unusual Pet: 1st—Lisa Rice (Siamese cat); 2nd—Michelle Sanville (Samoyed dog); 3rd—Heather Rice (Siamese cat)

Best Trained Pet: 1st—Sierra Bennett; 2nd—Megan Clark; 3rd—Stacey Flanigan

Grand Champion: Sierra Bennett (Best-trained Pet)

Reserve Grand Champion: Emma Donnelly (Prettiest Dog – 25 lbs. & under)

Barnyard Olympics

The 2024 Barnyard Olympics were held at the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Many thanks to Dave Harman, Bobby Myers and Dave Johnston for chairing the event. Each winner received a ribbon and will receive a premium check from the Community Show. Roy Rogers of Thurmont also donated a free ice cream cone coupon to all the winners. The winners were based on the fastest time for their age group:

Ages 5 & 6: 1st—Bexlie McIlrath; 2nd—Morgan Ridinger; 3rd—Nathaniel Brauning.

Ages 7 & 8: 1st—Piper McCrea; 2nd—Leighton McIlrath; 3rd—Ella Eaves.

Ages 9 & 10: 1st—Savanna Bianco; 2nd—Bryce Dennis, 3rd—Dylan Ridinger.

Ages 11-13: 1st—Zachary Bianco; 2nd—Kamdin Miller; 3rd—Naomi Rice.

Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show Champions & Reserve Champions

The following were the Champion and Reserve Champion winners at the 2024 Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show, held September 6-8 at Catoctin High School in Thurmont. Each Champion and Reserve Champion winner will receive additional premium money, and Bollinger’s Restaurant will provide a gift certificate to each Department Champion. Carleo Pizza in Emmitsburg will provide a gift certificate to each Reserve Department Champion.

Fresh Fruits: Champion –Kylie Robertson (Sugar Giant Peaches); Reserve Champion – Katelyn Robertson (Cameo Apples); Fresh Vegetables: Champion

– Roxanne Lambert (Eggplant); Reserve Champion – Ashley Atkins (Sunflower); Home Products Display: Champion – Katelyn Robertson; Reserve Champion –

Angie Mathews; Canned Fruit: Champion – Pamela Long (Others – Green Tomato Mince Meat); Reserve Champion – Joannne Fuss Ricketts (Grape Juice); Canned

Vegetables: Champion – Donald Stanley (Spaghetti Sauce); Reserve Champion – Bridgette Kinna (Others – Bruschetta); Jellies & Preserves: Champion – Jane

Redding (Other – Peony Tree Jelly); Reserve Champion – Bridgette Kinna (Syrup – Maple Walnut Syrup); Pickles: Champion – Pam Long (Pepper Relish); Reserve

Champion – Ley Favorite (Dill Pickles); Meat: (Canned) – Champion – Melissa Kinna (Canned Tenderloin); Reserve Champion – Terri Morgan (Canned Beef);

Home Cured Meats: Champion – Catoctin FFA Alumni (Country Ham); Reserve Champion – Catoctin FFA (Country Ham).

Baked Products: Cake – Champion – Karen Willard (Chocolate Cake); Reserve Champion – Cheryl Lenhart (Coconut Cake); Honorable Mention Cake – Burall

Brothers Scholarship – Maxine Troxell (Chiffon Cake); Bread: Champion – Caitlin Jaquith (Bread, Other Variety – Cinnamon Babka); Reserve Champion – Kelly Glass

(Pumpkin Bread); Pie: Champion – Denise Valentine (Blackberry Pie); Reserve Champion – Melissa Kinna (Apple Pie); Sugar Free: Champion – Joyce Kline

(Sugar Free Cake – Yellow with Chocolate Icing); Reserve Champion – Phyllis Eiker (Sugar Free Cookies); Gluten-Free Baked Product: Champion – Karen

Willard (Gluten Free Cake); Reserve Champion – Beth Shriner (Gluten Free Cake); Misc. Baked Product Champion: Champion – Vicky Sharrer (Hard Candy);

Reserve Champion – Cheryl Lenhart (Chocolate Fudge); Grand Champion Cake (Youth Department – In Honor and Memory of Mearl McCleaf): Champion

– Masyn Sanders (Cake with Fruit – Lemon Blueberry); Reserve Champion Cake – Masyn Sanders (Other Variety – Pumpkin Cake); Youth Misc. Baked Product:

Champion – Lauren Kelley (Drop Cookies); Reserve Champion – Masyn Sanders (Fruit Pie – Apple); Junior Department Baked Product: Champion – Ryleigh

Ensor (Cake with Fruit – Applesauce Raisin); Reserve Champion – Dylan Ridinger (Pound Cake); Junior Department Misc. Baked Product: Champion – Bryce

Yocum (Muffins); Reserve Champion – Bryce Yocum (Fruit Pie – Caramel Apple). Fabric and Fiber Arts (Sewn Items): Champion – Sherry Topper (Sewn Item

– Original); Reserve Champion – Karen Willard (Sewn Item – Other); Fabric and Fiber Arts (Misc. Fiber Items): Champion – Charlotte Dutton (Fiber item –

Animals – Felted); Fabric and Fiber Arts (Crocheting): Champion – Charlotte Sullivan (Crochet, Stripe); Reserve Champion – Shirley Greene (Crochet, Other);

Fabric and Fiber Arts (Cross Stitch): Champion – Sharon Brooks (Cross Stitch – Picture); Reserve Champion – Kathy Hoffman (Cross Stitch, Other); Fabric

Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show Champions & Reserve Champions

and Fiber Arts (Crewel, Embroidery & Needlepoint): Sharon Brooks (Crewel); Reserve Champion – Shirley Greene (Embroidered Pillow); Fabric and Fibert Arts

(Knitting): Champion – Phyllis Ecker (Sweater); Reserve Champion – Tracy Lewis (Scarf); Fabric and Fiber Arts (Quilts & Quilted Items): Champion – Peggy Elgin

(Quilts – Blocks); Reserve Champion – Karen Willard (Quilts – Made by Hand and Machine); Fabric and Fiber Arts (Rugs): Champion – Tracy Lewis (Rugs, other).

Flowers & Plants: Champion – Roxanna Lambert (Side Table Arrangement); Reserve Champion – Melissa Beil (Potted Foliage); Fine Arts: Champion – Robert Keilholtz (Acrylics); Reserve Champion – Kathy Ellis (Watercolor); Arts & Crafts: Champion – Bill Stottlemyer (Decorations, Patriotic); Reserve Champion – Ley

Favorite (Fiber & Textiles); Color Photography: Champion – Grace Blanchard (Building/Architecture); Reserve Champion – Joyce Kline (People/Selfie); Black & White Photography: Champion – Kaitlyn Schildt (Still Life); Reserve Champion – Patrick McIlrath (Children – under age 18).

Corn: Champion – Brooke Ridinger (Indian Corn – 10 ears); Reserve Champion – Brian Harbaugh (Hybrid Corn); Small Grain & Seeds: Champion – Makayla

Comer (Soybeans, 1 jar); Reserve Champion – Preston Clark (Timothy, 1 jar); Eggs: Champion – Brooke Ridinger (Brown Eggs); Reserve Champion – Ashley Atkins (White Eggs); Nuts: Champion – Kevin Long (Black Walnuts); Reserve Champion – Edward Hahn (English Walnuts).

Rabbit: Champion – Olivia Dutton (Breeding Rabbit – Buck); Reserve Champion – Kara Wolf (Dwarf Rabbit – male or female); Poultry: Champion – Charlotte Dutton (Poultry Exhibit – 1 hen); Reserve Champion – Wade Wolf (Turkey – Tom); Dairy: Champion – Patrick Venables (Ayrshire Spring Yearling); Reserve Champion –Addie Green (Ayrshire – Spring Calf); Dairy Goats: Champion – Tristan VanEcho (Doe in Milk – 5 years); Reserve Champion –Tyrone VanEcho (Doe in Milk – 5 years); Hay: Champion – Caroline Clark (Alfalfa Hay); Reserve Champion – Caroline Clarke (Timothy Hay); Straw: Rodman Myers (Barley Straw); Reserve Champion – Caroline Clarke (Straw – Oat).

Junior Department: Bexlie McIrath (Metal Craft – Mouse); Reserve Champion – Paytin Moore (Craft, Recycled Material – Corn); Youth Department: Champion – Preston Clark (Sewn item, Misc. ages 11-13 – Vest); Reserve Champion – MaKayla Comer (Craft – Painted Rock – Rock Pond).

Beef: Champion – MaKayla Comer; Reserve Champion – Hayden Hahn; Beef Heifer: Champion – Peyton Davis; Reserve Champion – Garrett Troxell; Sheep: Champion – Chloe Keilholtz; Reserve Champion – Caleb Roberts; Ridenour Lamb – Peyton Davis; Swine: Champion – Peighton Rhinehart; Reserve Champion –

Destiney Briggs; Market Goat: Champion – Alyssa Costa; Reserve Champion – Chloe Glass. Pet Show: Sierra Bennett (Cutest Pet – Other than a cat or dog); Reserve Champion– Emma Donnelly (Prettiest Dog – 25 lbs. and under); Decorated Animal Champion – Preston Clark (Strawberry Ice Cream and Banana Split).

Grand Champion Steer (from left): 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz, Buyer Jason Trump, and Exhibitor Makayla Comer.

Grand Champion Goat (from left): Banner holder, Carly Ridenour; Buyers Zac Virtz and Karlie Bosley of Legacy Livestock Auction LLC; Exhibitor Alyssa Costa; and 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz.



Grand Champion Lamb (from left): Rosette ribbon holder, Joshua Wivell; banner holder, Chloe Mathias; Buyer representatives from Mike’s Farm Market, Terri and Mike Pue; 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz; and Exhibitor Chloe Keilholtz.

Grand Champion Hog: Banner holder, Chloe Mathias (far left); Exhibitor Peighton Rhinehart (back center); (behind) Buyers Stacy and Jay Bureau with their son, Dominic; and 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz.



The winner of the 2024 Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show Decorated Animal Contest was (center) Champion, Preston Clark (strawberry ice cream and banana split); (on right) judge Ryan Haines of Taneytown; and (on left) 2024- 2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador



Pet Show (from left): Co-chair Dave Johnston; Chair Dave Harman; Reserve Grand Champion, Emma Donnelly (Prettiest Dog — 25 lbs. and under); Grand Champion, Sierra Bennett (Besttrained Pet); 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz; and Judges, Mary Ann Harbaugh and Judge Wil Valentine.

Winners in the 43rd Annual Robert Kaas Memorial Horseshoe Pitching Contest for 2024: (front row) 1st—Gary Hoffmaster and Johnny Buhrman; (back row) 2nd—Donnie Kaas and Dale Kaas; 3rd—Dave Miller and Gary Willard.

Pictured (from left) are Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird and Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show Co-Founder & President C. Rodman Myers.

Department Champions and Reserve Champions Table.



Reserve Champion Cake (from left): 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz; baker Cheryl Lenhart, holding her coconut cake; and South Mountain Collision Center buyer Kenny Keeney. Winning bid funds benefit the Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters.

Grand Champion Cake (from left): 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz; baker Karen Willard, holding her chocolate cake with chocolate icing with almonds; and Catoctin Mountain Seed Corn buyers Bobby Myers and (not pictured) Rodman Myers. Winning bid funds benefit the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show. Karen Willard also won the Grand Champion Gluten Free Baked Product, a German apple cake, purchased by Emmitsburg’s Vigilant Hose Company. The winning bid funds benefit the Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters Scholarship.

Honorable Mention Cake (from left): 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz; baker Maxine Troxell; and buyer Joany Jackman. Winning bid funds benefit the Burall Brothers Grange Scholarship Fund.

Grand Champion Sugar Free Baked Product (from left): 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz; baker Joyce Kline, holding her yellow cake with chocolate icing; and buyer Carroll Shry. Winning bid funds benefit the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show.

Grand Champion Bread (from left): 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz; baker Caitlin Jaquith, holding her cinnamon babka; and buyer representatives Ella and Adalyn Eaves for Brandon & Jayme Zimmerman.

Grand Champion Pie (from left): Buyer Ralph Hansberger; baker Denise Valentine, holding her blackberry pie; and buyer Jimmy Summers. Winning bid funds benefit the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show

Junior Dept (10 & under) Champion Misc. Baked Product (from left): 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz; baker Bryce Yocum, holding his blueberry muffins purchased by his grandmother Nancy Yocum. Winning bid funds benefit the Sabillasville Environmental School.

Junior Dept (10 & under) Grand Champion Cake (from left): 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz; baker Ryleigh Ensor; and Emmitsburg’s Vigilant Hose Company’s buyer representative Tim Clarke, holding her applesauce raisin cake. Winning bid funds benefit the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Food Banks.

Youth Dept (11-18) Champion Misc. Baked Product (from left): 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz; baker Lauren Kelley, holding her S’mores cookies; purchased by Windsor Customs LLC (not pictured). Winning bid funds benefit the Sabillasville Environmental School.

Youth Dept (11-18) Grand Champion Cake (from left): 2024-2025 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Kaitlynn Bentz; baker Masyn Sanders, holding his lemon blueberry cake with lemon buttercream icing; and Mountain Gate Family Restaurant buyer representative Caleb McCleaf. Youth Grand Champion Cake is In Honor & Memory of Mearl McCleaf and benefits these three youth-related funds: Thurmont Grange Scholarship, Catoctin FFA’s National FFA Convention Trip and Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters Scholarship.