About the Cover

A Family Tradition

Burrier Becomes FFA State Officer

Alisha Yocum

For Ella Burrier, agriculture has always been a way of life. From the age of eight, she was actively involved in 4-H, where she raised rabbits and turkeys and took part in various craft projects. So, when she began her freshman year at Catoctin High School (CHS), it was only natural for her to join the Future Farmers of America (FFA), a student organization that fosters interest in agriculture and leadership.

Burrier’s deep connection to agriculture and FFA runs in the family (pictured above). Her parents, Tatiana and Seth, were both FFA members, making her involvement a continuation of a cherished family tradition.

“It’s just what our family does,” Burrier said, reflecting on the important role FFA has played in shaping her and her family’s life.

After graduating from CHS in May, Burrier is taking her passion to the next level as she steps into a leadership role as Maryland State FFA Vice President. She applied for a state officer position back in the spring. Once her application was reviewed, she went before a 10-person panel to complete an interview process, and she had to develop and present a workshop. A total of six offices were up for grabs. Although applicants don’t apply for a specific office, Burrier was selected by the panel to serve as vice president for the next year.

Burrier is the fourth person in her family to serve as an FFA Maryland State Officer. Burrier’s mom and two aunts were selected as Maryland State Officers upon graduating high school.

Burrier has already hit the ground running after being installed at the 96th Maryland FFA State Convention in June. In her role as Maryland State Vice President, Burrier spends her time promoting agriculture around the state by attending Maryland FFA Chapter events and talking to agriculture businesses.

“I have already learned so much about Maryland agriculture, and I am proud to be representing our small town,” expressed Burrier.

You will also find Burrier at upcoming local agriculture events, including the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show and the Great Frederick Fair. At the Fair, she will be a part of the Frederick County FFA Greenhand and Character Counts Ceremony, highlighting first-year FFA members and FFA members with outstanding character, as well as educating youth in the City Street Country Roads building throughout the week.

When asked what advice Burrier would give to those considering joining FFA, she replied, “I highly recommend getting involved and getting involved in competitions and, most importantly, be yourself—authenticity is a huge part of FFA.”

Ella Burrier, Maryland FFA State Vice President, sits on her grandfather’s 1952 Super M farm tractor. Cover Photo Credit: Brittany Thomas Photography

Ella Burrier, 2024-2025 State Vice President

Tatiana Smith, 1996-1997 State Reporter



Hope Burrier, 1994-1995 State Sentinel



Meaghan Smith, 1989-1990 State Chaplain

FFA State Officers tour Arlington National Cemetery.

Ella with the National FFA President Amara Jackson.

The Burrier Family at the Great Frederick Fair with their rabbits.