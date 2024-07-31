About the Cover

2024 Emmitsburg Community Heritage Day Winners

Submitted by the Emmitsburg Community Heritage Day Committee

All Emmitsburg residents and visitors who attended this year’s Community Heritage Day on Saturday, June 29, were the real winners, from the delicious breakfast at the Vigilant Hose Activities Building on Creamery Way to the last fireworks as they lit up the night sky after a torrential rainfall! It was a wonderful day, and we hope everyone enjoyed it throughout.

Listed below are the winners of the contests held all day. Thanks to all of our wonderful sponsors and all the organizations who made the day possible. We will see you next year!

Greased Pig Chase Winners: Age group 1-6 — Paisley Iaea; Age group 7-11— Gage Creager; Age group 12-16 — Naomi Hahn; Age group 17 & Up — Dan Novak.

Sack Races (Singles): Ages 1-4 — (1st) Cole Stone, (2nd) Annie Hahn; Ages 5-8 — (1st) Robbie, (2nd) Mary Krom; Ages 9-12 — (1st) Gage Creager, (2nd) Jackson Cichocki/ Isaiah Lopez; Ages 13-16 — (1st) Bernadette Hahn, (2nd) Xavier Myers/Stella Miravalle; Ages 17 & Up — (1st) Adam Knox, (2nd) Tim McCartney/Macy McRae.

Sack Races (Doubles): Ages 1-4 — (1st) Rayne Marlow/Kynslee Miller, (2nd) Chase Cool/Robert Dewees; Ages 5-8 — N/A; Ages 9-12 — (1st) Keane Burns/Riley Hoover, (2nd) Jerome Turner/Louis Turner; Ages 13-16 — (1st) Bernadette Hahn/ Stella Miravalle, (2nd) Sophia Myers/Matt Myers; Ages 17 & Up — (1st) Adam Krom/ Matthew Krom, (2nd) Bridgette McCarthy/Tim McCarthy and Madeline Myers/Xavier Myers.

Egg Toss: 1st place — Madeline Myers/Matt Myers; 2nd place — Ambrose Turner/ Cassian Miravalle.

Water Balloon Toss: 1st place — Symeon Turner/Cassian Miravalle; Bridgette McCarthy/Lauren Manouve; 2nd place — Jason Krom/Scott Krom.

Pie Eating Contest: Ages 1-4 — (1st) Cole Stone/Kayson Hall; Ages 5-8 — (1st) Leah Krom, (2nd) Mary Krom/Grant Satterlee/Eleanor Satterlee; Ages 9-12 — (1st) Gage Creager; Ages 13-16 — (1st) Naomi Hahn, (2nd) Kristen Mills; 17 & Up (1st) — Erin Crum, (2nd) Kate Emory.

Watermelon Eating Contest: Ages 1-4 — (2nd) Zoey Riveria; Ages 5-8 — (1st) Leah Krom; Ages 9-12 — (1st) Mason Rivera, (2nd) Marc McRae; Ages 13-16 — (1st) Kristen Mills, (2nd) Xavier Myers; Ages 17 & Up — (1st) Jack McCarthy, (2nd) Erin Crum.

Chalk Art Contest Winners: Ages 1-4 — (1st) L. Rocha, (2nd) Goudy, (3rd) Viella; Ages 5-7 — (1st) A. Hudson, (2nd) Leah, (3rd) Aubrey Blair; Ages 8-10 — (1st) E. Blair, (2nd) P. Lanfro, (3rd) Mary Krom; Ages 11-12 — (1st) Cora Krom, (2nd) Sophia Myers, (3rd) Lucy Huhn; Ages 13 & Up — (1st) Taylor M., (2nd) Kristen Mills, (3rd) Sarah Krom.

Tyrian Lodge Horseshoe Tournament Winners: (1st) Brendan Allison/Gary Hoffmaster, (2nd) Paul Eyler/Rich Brown, (3rd) Jeff Robertson/Andrew Long.

Cool’s Legacy Cornhole Tournament Winners: Tournament #1 — (1st) Andrew Long/ Josh Hurley, (2nd) Ben Randolph/partner, (3rd) Dalton Sayler/Woody Evans; Tournament #2 — (1st) C. Wesley Grimes/Dale Tressler, (2nd) Steve Topper/Dalton Sayler; Airmail Challenge — (1st) Wes Grimes.

Parade Winners: Best Community Service — Emmitsburg Library; Most Entertaining — Catoctin-Aires; Go Soccer! — Catoctin Mountain Futbol; Oldies but Goodies— Heritage Festival Car Show; Tank Amazing — Neil Parrott; Best Community Spirit — Fearless Elite; First Year Celebration — Good Soil Farm; Horsing Around — REM Guided Trail Rides; Best Trailer — CYA Football and Chair; Best in Show Tanker — Fairfield Fire & Rescue.

Leah Krom takes first place in the Watermelon Eating Contest, ages 5-8 group, at the Emmitsburg Community Heritage Day on June 29.

Tyrian Lodge Horseshoe Tournament winners, Brendan Allison and Gary Hoffmaster (1st Place) and Paul Eyler and Rich Brown (2nd Place).

Everyone has tons of fun with the Water Balloon Toss.

Contestants look on as Gage Creager takes the win on the Greased Pig Chase

The 2024 Emmitsburg Community Heritage Day was held on Saturday, June 29.

A much-anticipated hometown celebration, the day featured a car show, a parade, field games, kids activities, craft and vendor show, hayrides and barrel rides, fireworks, contests, music, and much more!

Barrel Rides were a big hit with kids throughout the day.

Cora Krom wins 1st Place in the Chalk Art Contest (ages 11-12).

A happy contestant for the Watermelon Eating Contest.

Christ Community Church water games were enjoyed by all the kids.

Tyrian Lodge Horseshoe Tournament 3rd Place winners, Jeff Robertson and Andrew Long.

Field Games winner shows off her 1st Place medal.

Field Games 2nd Place adult division Sack Race winner.

Pie Eating Contest 1st Place winner proudly holds up her ribbon.