about the COVER

Everly Zecher experiences her first snowfall! Her mom, Sam Zecher said, “From inside the house looking out, Everly definitely loved watching the first snowfall of the season. Yet, once she was in it…definitely not a fan! Like most of us with 2020 as a whole.”

We saw our first significant snowfall of the season on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Here were some local accumulations based on measurements submitted to the National Weather Service: Sabillasville—12.1 inches; Emmitsburg—10 inches; Thurmont—6.0 inches; Woodsboro—5 inches; Point of Rocks—5.8 inches; Frederick—9,4 inches. Did you measure your snow?