About Our Cover Photo: The Community’s Show

Garrett Troxell (age four) is shown participating in the Pedal Tractor Pull competition at the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show on Sunday, September 8, 2019. As you can see from Garrett’s attire, he is a true farm boy. His grandmother, Helen Troxell, said, “Most kids’ first word is mom or dad. Garrett’s was ‘bale’ like a hay bale.”

The Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show has been held for the past 63 years. This event is multi-faceted, with a variety of activities taking place over the course of the weekend, beginning on Friday evening with the opening ceremony (see details on page 30), when local citizens and organizations are honored and the Catoctin High School FFA ambassador is selected. The opening ceremony is followed by the baked goods auction, where the baked goods that won Champion and Reserve Champion ribbons in the exhibits competition are sold. This is a big fundraiser for the event and an opportunity for local businesses to show their community support.

On Saturday, livestock are shown in the ag area and Champion and Reserve Champion farm animals are auctioned at the end of the evening. Meanwhile, entertainment, a pet show, exhibit displays, business displays, and dinner and food vendors attract a variety of visitors over the course of the day. (See exhibit and contest winners on page 31.)

On Sunday, log sawing and pedal tractor competitions are held in the ag area, a horseshoe competition is held on the grounds behind the school, and entertainment and a lunch continue to attract visitors until the show slows to a close in the afternoon.

This year, Community Show President Rodman Myers (pictured right) was given special recognition for his tenured contribution to the event, agricultural support, and community. Congratulations, Rodman!

Photos by Deb Abraham Spalding