66th Annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show to be Held Sept 9-11

The 66th annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show will be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 9-11, 2022, at Catoctin High School, located at 14745 Sabillasville Road in Thurmont.

Entry of exhibits is on the evening of Thursday, September 8, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., and on the morning of Friday, September 9, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

On Friday evening, September 9, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, the Catoctin FFA Chapter Ambassador Program, Community Organizations Flag Ceremony, and Baked Goods Auction will be held.

The Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters’ Market Goat, Beef, Sheep & Swine Show will be held in the school’s Agriculture Area on Saturday, September 10, starting at 9:00 a.m. On Saturday evening in the Agriculture Area, the Market Goat, Beef, Sheep & Swine Sale will begin at 6:30 p.m. for the awards ceremony; the sale will begin at 6:45 p.m. Buyers are welcome!

Further information regarding activities and times will be forthcoming, once finalized. Some activities planned include pony rides, log sawing, pedal tractor pull, petting zoo, pet show, decorated animal contest, and horseshoe pitching contests.

Letters regarding advertisements to area businesses will be mailed out shortly for inclusion in the 2022 Community Show book. If you are a new business or would like to advertise this year and have not received a letter, please contact Rodman Myers at 301-271-2104 for further information.

The Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show is sponsored by the Thurmont Grange, Catoctin FFA Chapter, Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters, Maryland State Grange, and the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board.