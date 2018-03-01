Come out for the 3rd Annual Quarter Auction on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the Thurmont American Legion, which benefits the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.; auction begins at 1:00 p.m. Vendors include Thirty-One, Tastefully Simple, Pink Zebra, and many more! View the advertisement on page 4 for more information.