36th Annual Pippinfest

By On · Add Comment · In Around Town

Come out for the 36th Annual Pippinfest on September 24-25, 2017, in historic Fairfield, Pennsylvania, for two days of fun, food, crafts, community yard sale, children’s activities, cruise-in car show, and much more. Admission and parking are free. View the advertisement on page 4 for more information.

Tagged with →  
Share →