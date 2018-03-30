2018 Plans for 62nd Annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show

The Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show committee met recently to begin planning the 62nd Annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show. The show will be held at Catoctin High School, located at 14745 Sabillasville Road in Thurmont, on September 7-9, 2018. Officers elected at the meeting were: President Rodman Myers, Vice President Robert Valentine, and Secretary Jennifer Martin. Other committee members are Sue Keilholtz, Jessica Valentine, Robert Wiles, David Harman, Niki Eyler, Cheryl Lenhart, Ray Martin, Carol Long, Chip Long, Sharon Lewis, Denise Valentine, Amanda and Paul Dennis, Clifford Stewart, Helen Troxell, Cathy Little, Karen Myers, Sue Sanders, Patty Johnston, Laura Keilholtz, Jim Barth, Kay Barth, Thad Bittner, Amy Jo Poffenberger, and Daniel Myers, and two representatives from the Catoctin FFA Chapter.

On Friday night, the 2018-2019 Catoctin FFA Chapter Ambassador will be announced. In addition, this year’s program will honor the 50th anniversary of Catoctin High School. The baked goods auction will begin immediately following the program, and the grand champion cake, pie and bread will be sold at 9:00 p.m.

Entry of exhibits will take place in the new gymnasium and in the agriculture department area on Thursday, September 6, 6:00-9:00 p.m., and on Friday, September 7, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Judging will begin at 12:30 p.m. Commercial exhibits may be entered on Friday, September 7, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The show will open to the public at 6:00 p.m.

On Saturday, September 8, the show opens at 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Activities include a Market Goat, Beef, Sheep and Swine Fitting & Showing Contest, from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., at the Ag Center at the school. The Pet Show will be held at 10:30 a.m., outside the front of the school. The petting zoo, farm animals, and pony rides will also be held on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday night, the Thurmont Grange will serve their turkey and country ham dinner in the school cafeteria, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Entertainment for Saturday and Sunday will be announced at a later date. There will be no admission charged for the entertainment.

The 44th Annual Catoctin FFA Alumni beef, sheep & swine sale will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Ag Center area on Saturday night.

Activities begin on Sunday, September 9, at 9:00 a.m., with the Goat Show, followed by the Dairy Show. The Decorated Animal Contest has been eliminated. At noon, the Catoctin FFA Alumni Chicken Bar-B-Que will be held in the cafeteria. The 39th Annual Robert Kaas Horseshoe Pitching Contest will begin at 1:00 p.m. The Log Sawing Contest will begin at 12:30 p.m., under the show tent in the Ag Center area. A Peddle Tractor Contest for kids will be held on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m., also in the Ag Center area, although the times for starting the events may be changed.

Exhibits must be removed on Sunday, September 9, between 3:00-6:00 p.m. Please note the new deadline to pick up items.

If you would like to be a new advertiser in the show booklet, please contact Rodman Myers at 301-271-2104 to obtain advertising information or via email at thurmontemmitsburgcommunityshow@gmail.com. Past advertisers should have recently received letters for advertisements for this year. The deadline for advertisements is May 5, 2018. The Community Show booklets can be found in local Thurmont, Emmitsburg, and surrounding area businesses in late July or early August. New residents of the community are urged to enter and be a part of the Community Show, the largest in the State of Maryland.

There will be changes to some departments. Departments include: Fresh Fruits, Fresh Vegetables, Home Products Display, Canned Fruits, Canned Vegetables, Jellies & Preserves, Pickles, Meats, Baked Products, Sewing & Needlework, Flowers and Plants, Arts, Paintings & Drawings, Crafts, Photography, Corn, Small Grains and Seeds, Eggs, Nuts, Poultry & Livestock, Dairy, Goats, Hay, Junior Department and Youth Department.

There is no entry fee. Please visit our website for updated information at www.thurmontemmitsburgcommunityshow.webs.com.

The Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show is sponsored by the Thurmont Grange, Catoctin FFA Chapter, Catoctin FFA Alumni, the Maryland State Grange, and the Maryland State Agricultural Fair Board.