2017 Thurmont Lions Club Christmas Ornament—“Fitzgerald’s Shamrock Restaurant” by Rebecca Pearl

This is the ninth in a series of the Thurmont Lions Club Christmas Ornaments. The 2017 ornament is near the end of production and will be ready for distribution early this fall. This year’s ornament, “Fitzgerald’s Shamrock Restaurant,” depicts a well-known, fifty-four-year-old family-owned and operated restaurant, located just north of Thurmont, along route 15. The Fitzgerald family has been in the restaurant business since the 1930s. Son, Mike Fitzgerald, and his wife, Doris, bought the present restaurant in 1963. They, along with their five sons and four daughters, grew up working in the restaurant. Eldest daughter Donna became manager straight out of college in 1971.

Once again, the ornament features the artwork of the very talented, local artist Rebecca Pearl. As in the past, this ornament is a limited-edition treasure, with only 400 produced, at a cost of $10.60 (tax included) and is expected to sell out. This ornament makes an excellent, thoughtful Christmas gift or host/hostess present. To order and reserve your 2017 Christmas Ornament, please call Lions Club member Joann Miller at 301- 271-3913. View the advertisement on page 37.